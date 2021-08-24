Navigating the Great Resignation of 2021
A recent article speculates that 30 percent of workers will quit their current job and either find another job or change careers altogether. The dynamic has coined this interesting but awkward year as the Great Resignation of 2021. The pandemic caused shifts in mindsets about the physical work environment, hybrid work schedules, work from home, vaccinations, and safety at the workplace. The resulting transitions were easier for some than others.www.dmagazine.com
