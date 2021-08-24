Navigating the Great Resignation of 2021

Open communication, compassion, flexibility, and empathy have helped me support others who experienced uncertainty and anxiety. This has been true in my personal as well as my work families. Helping others focus on the long-term trajectory versus getting caught up in the short-term news cycle is also helpful. As is reaching out to people — prioritizing people above everything else — and being flexible enough to make changes so others feel less lonely. If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety.