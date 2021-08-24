Chicago episode of VH1 digital docuseries ‘Growing Up Black’ premieres today
A VH1 docu-series that looks into the lives of America’s Black diaspora in cities across the country now features an episode explaining the nuances of Black life in Chicago. “Growing Up Black: Chicago,” which premiered Tuesday on VH1’s YouTube Channel, features Black Chicagoans from various walks of life explaining their upbringing, generational trauma, Chicago stereotypes, racism, segregation, gun violence, gentrification, Chicago’s impact on popular culture, and the many trials and tribulations associated with living in the city.chicago.suntimes.com
