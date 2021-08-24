Chicago episode of VH1 digital docuseries ‘Growing Up Black’ premieres today

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Where’s Donda!? Finally here she is. Kanye West has been making history with the marketing of his what is assumed to be his latest genius album ‘Donda’ named after his late mother. If you paid attention to the listening parties in the visual there seemed to be a spiral journey behind the dawning of the album with the first listening party being in what seemed to be in an engulfed cloud while elevating out of his second listening party only to drop him into his hometown of Chicago, where it all started from the porch of his childhood home. Three different listening parties, three different variations of music with fans being a motivational factor on what would be the finally masterpiece ‘Donda’.