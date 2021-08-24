Help Gilbert Reach Full Community Participation in New Recycling Program

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert made changes to its recycling program earlier this summer to align with stricter industry contamination standards and the shrinking demand for certain materials.

Now, our Environmental Services Department needs your help to make the new program successful.

Help us reach full community participation this September by making sure your household is following the new program guidelines.

The material that can be recycled in residents’ blue bins now only includes:

Cardboard: Broken down with all packing materials removed. No soiled/greasy items.

Metal: Aluminum, steel and tin food and beverage cans only.

Paper: Except soiled, shredded, metallic, waxed or tissue.

Plastic: Bottles, jugs and jars only that are plastics #1 and #2.

Glass and certain plastics have been removed from the program.

Look for your magnet in the mail!

All Gilbert households will receive a postcard with information on the new recycling program guidelines in their mailbox. We've also included a magnet so you'll always have the information handy.

Look for yours in the mail!

Remember: If it’s not on the list, please resist.

For more recycling information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.gilbertaz.gov/recycle.