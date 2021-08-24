Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilbert, AZ

Help Gilbert Reach Full Community Participation in New Recycling Program

Posted by 
Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 7 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert made changes to its recycling program earlier this summer to align with stricter industry contamination standards and the shrinking demand for certain materials.

Now, our Environmental Services Department needs your help to make the new program successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKKFl_0bbnGxsD00

Help us reach full community participation this September by making sure your household is following the new program guidelines.

The material that can be recycled in residents’ blue bins now only includes:

  • Cardboard: Broken down with all packing materials removed. No soiled/greasy items.
  • Metal: Aluminum, steel and tin food and beverage cans only.
  • Paper: Except soiled, shredded, metallic, waxed or tissue.
  • Plastic: Bottles, jugs and jars only that are plastics #1 and #2.

Glass and certain plastics have been removed from the program.

Look for your magnet in the mail!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6xe2_0bbnGxsD00

All Gilbert households will receive a postcard with information on the new recycling program guidelines in their mailbox. We've also included a magnet so you'll always have the information handy.

Look for yours in the mail!

Remember: If it’s not on the list, please resist.

For more recycling information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.gilbertaz.gov/recycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpKtL_0bbnGxsD00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

36
Followers
178
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Gilbert, AZ
Society
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy