Legislators again punt hearing on EDD crisis as Newsom recall nears
For the second time in two weeks, California legislators have postponed a key oversight hearing ill-timed for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s impending recall election. Tuesday, legislators delayed for the second time in two weeks a joint hearing on the Employment Development Department between the legislature’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Assembly Budget Committee, Assembly Insurance Committee, and Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee.sjvsun.com
