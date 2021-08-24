Cancel
Legislators again punt hearing on EDD crisis as Newsom recall nears

By Alex Tavlian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in two weeks, California legislators have postponed a key oversight hearing ill-timed for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s impending recall election. Tuesday, legislators delayed for the second time in two weeks a joint hearing on the Employment Development Department between the legislature’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Assembly Budget Committee, Assembly Insurance Committee, and Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee.

