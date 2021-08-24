Legislators again punt hearing on EDD crisis as Newsom recall nears

California will hold a recall election on 14 September that will decide the future of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.The Republican-led campaign, which could remove Mr Newsom from office a year early, will take place after 1.7m petition signatures were collected by his opponents and certified by state officials.The GOP has not won a statewide election in California, one of 20 states with a mechanism to recall a sitting governor, since 2006.The last time the move was successful was in 2003, when Democratic governor Gray Davis was recalled and replaced by Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ran as a Republican.Voters will...