Elton John, Sheryl Crow and more pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
Elton John, Sheryl Crow and Duran Duran were among the many stars paying tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away Tuesday at age 80. “A very sad day,” Elton tweeted. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to [family members] Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”www.983thecoast.com
