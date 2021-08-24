Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elton John, Sheryl Crow and more pay tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

983thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John, Sheryl Crow and Duran Duran were among the many stars paying tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away Tuesday at age 80. “A very sad day,” Elton tweeted. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to [family members] Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
John Oates
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Hall Oates#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Rock MusicGossip Cop

Ailing Charlie Watts OUT For Rolling Stones North American Tour, Who Is Replacing The Legendary Drummer?

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit the road this fall for the reboot of their 2020 “No Filter Tour” which was postponed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic. While Stones fans are understandably bummed by the development, the drummer taking his spot temporarily is no slouch. In fact, he’s maybe the best drummer you might not have heard of.
Celebritieslivemusicblog.com

Charlie Watts, R.I.P.

Charlie Watts, the beloved drummer of The Rolling Stones, has passed away. In a statement sent out via The Rolling Stones and Watts’ spokesperson, the news was shared that he passed away in a London hospital surrounded by his family. Horribly sad news. 😭. This story is still developing…
MusicPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Dead at 80: Rockers React

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died today at age 80 in a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement from Watts' spokesperson read. It was recently announced that Watts would not be participating in an upcoming Rolling Stones tour because he was recovering from an undisclosed operation.
Musicedglentoday.com

'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones. Here are responses to the https://apnews.com/article/rolling-stones-charlie-watts-died-c9551b21e2806b679bd0eeec0bb4ef2b">80-year-old Watts' death Tuesday...
Musicwgnradio.com

Bruce Springsteen, Ye, and Charlie Watts with ‘Elton’ Jim Turano

Anna Davlantes is joined in the studio by “Elton” Jim Turano where they talk about Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party. They highlight the scale replica of Ye’s house and how he lit himself on fire during the show. Jim also speaks on the 500+ concerts he’s been to, with Bruce Springsteen’s concert being one of the most recent, and he revisits his discussion with Anna about the late Charlie Watts.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Elton John shares rare photo of his sons during glamorous summer break

Sir Elton John shared a rare photo of his sons on Instagram on Monday and it got plenty of sweet reactions from his fans. The snap showed the singer with his husband, David Furnish, and their children, ten-year-old Zachary, and eight-year-old Elijah wearing personalised Versace robes as they overlooked the stunning view in Nice, France.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy