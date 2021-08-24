Cancel
Mississippi State

Call for Volunteers for 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are calling for volunteers to support the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held from 12:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, brings together thousands of community members in celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation. The event is free, family-oriented, and open to the public -- made possible by hundreds of wonderful volunteers! Interested community members can sign up to volunteer an hour or two of their time at the event.

