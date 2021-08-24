IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA KAY PATTERSON, DEC. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE. Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Valley Woodard on the 18th day of Aug., 2021, by the Honorable George Diamond, Judge of the Probate Court of Randolph County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.