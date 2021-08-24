Whoa! 311 Announces Concert at Haunted Stanley Hotel on Halloween Night

“Time may be linear, but it’s not aligned. It’s a subjective experience, a tube of itself…psychedelic.”. Nate Dorlac, publicly known as the bassist for Los Toms, the ethereal “desert fuzz” rock band, and one of the minds behind Psych's Peak, a concert experience notoriously run from a generator in the woods, has created an expansive, psychedelic experience called Endless Fest. This two-day celebration (Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4) is based around the infinite and unbounded theme of time. It highlights the talent, dedication, and passion of local artists, both music and makers alike, bringing attention and recognition to underrepresented genres while acting love letter to music: a power we can tap into, honoring it as a force greater than ourselves.
Comments / 0