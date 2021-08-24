Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Whoa! 311 Announces Concert at Haunted Stanley Hotel on Halloween Night

By Shelby
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Got Halloween plans? Heeeere's 311! The rock band has announced that in addition to their October 30 show at Denver's Ogden Theatre, they will also be headlining The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park on Sunday, October 31. No trick here, just a treat. Name a better venue for a Halloween...

power1029noco.com

Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Power 102.9 NoCo

Psychedelic "Endless Fest" is a Vibrant Fort Collins 2-Day Music Celebration

“Time may be linear, but it’s not aligned. It’s a subjective experience, a tube of itself…psychedelic.”. Nate Dorlac, publicly known as the bassist for Los Toms, the ethereal “desert fuzz” rock band, and one of the minds behind Psych's Peak, a concert experience notoriously run from a generator in the woods, has created an expansive, psychedelic experience called Endless Fest. This two-day celebration (Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4) is based around the infinite and unbounded theme of time. It highlights the talent, dedication, and passion of local artists, both music and makers alike, bringing attention and recognition to underrepresented genres while acting love letter to music: a power we can tap into, honoring it as a force greater than ourselves.
Power 102.9 NoCo

GIVEAWAY: Win A 4-Pack of Tickets To The Goodguys 23rd Colorado Nationals

Classic car lovers, listen up: the Goodguys 23rd Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s Garage is coming back to The Ranch in Loveland for three days of hot roddin’ fun, September 10-12. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, our station wants to give you a family four pack to the festivities. You heard [Dave] [Sparx] talk up these tickets on-air, and now, it's easier than ever to register to win.
Power 102.9 NoCo

WeldWerks Brewing Co.'s 2021 WeldWerks Invitational Postponed to 2022

Following trends of public health concerns, WeldWerks Brewing Co. has decided to postpone their 2021 WeldWerks Invitational to 2022. In a release from the brewery, WeldWerks noted that nearly half the participating breweries were either on the fence about attending the Invitational or had decided to no come at all. Because of this, WeldWerks decided that attendees would not get the full, world-class experience they paid for if they decided to still host the event.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Why Is Anderson Farms The Best Place For Fall In Colorado?

Two words: zombie paintball. I mean, there's not much more you need to know to be sold on this place, right? For the last two years, I've spent several nights in October at Anderson Farms. If you're in for the spooks right before Halloween, they have a haunted corn maze and zombies running rampant with just a paintball gun separating you from them.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Red Rocks Has a New App to Help People Hear the Shows, I Tested It

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an amazing concert venue, without question. In an effort to make the experience more accessible with a new app. I attended the Nathaniel Raitliff and the Night Sweats concert on August 24, 2021, at Red Rocks and couldn't have had a better time, even though my friend and I were way, way in the back, up by the main concourse. 'Nathaniel! We're up here!'
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado's Fall Color Guide: When And Where To Go For Best Views

I'm a huge fan of taking in the Colorado autumn scenery. The older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.

