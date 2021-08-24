Cancel
Randolph County, AL

CASE NO: CV-21-900024

Randolph Leader
 7 days ago

Notice to: Unknown persons and/or unknown heirs and devisees of Roger Rose, deceased who may have an interest in property located at 379 County Road 364, Roanoke, AL 36274. By order of the Court for service by publication dated August 23, 2021, you are hereby notified that on April 6, 2021, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment related to the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Randolph County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff's attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before October 15, 2021, or default judgment will be entered against you.

www.therandolphleader.com

