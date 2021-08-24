Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Toyota Hot Rods? Yes, They're a Thing, and They Came to the 2021 Power Tour

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire. Honestly, outside of its efforts in NASCAR and the DHL Funny Car, we never thought of Toyota as a performance company. Yes, Toyota builds sports cars like the Supra and has engines like the 2JZ, but it isn't like other domestic manufacturers that offer engine swaps, transmissions, and just about everything else for almost everything they build. To us, Toyota only had Toyota Racing Development (TRD) that was mostly in the business offering accessories for its wildly popular FJs, Tacomas, and 4Runners.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rods#Sports Cars#Toyota Tundra#Hp Tuners#Continental Tire#Dhl#Trd#Tacomas#4runners#Fj#Dragquoia#Sequoia#Titan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel May Have 1 Massive Problem

There is a possible issue floating around about the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine. It may take a long time to crank or not crank at all. But is this problem related to the Chevy Silverado or 3.0-liter Duramax engine? Also, is it a severe problem?. The Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Top Fastest Muscle Cars of All Time

We’ve seen powerful and iconic muscle cars throughout the decades, like the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. The Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were also two of the first muscle cars on the scene, now even brawnier thanks to Hellcat engines. Stellantis is even taking muscle cars into the EV era with the Dodge Muscle.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1983 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds For Sale

In 1982, Oldsmobile split the Cutlass into two different models, the G-Body, rear-wheel-drive Cutlass Supreme, and the A-body, front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera. With the Cutlass Supreme, Olds decided to resurrect one of its performance nameplates, the Hurst/Olds. The Hurst/Olds debuted in 1968 as a performance variant of the Olds Cutlass, but...
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Has the Biggest American V8 Ever

Going electric is seemingly the only way the Camaro will see another generation, even if it might be as a sedan. Sales have been so bad that Chevrolet even canceled a planned Z/28 return. But the Camaro isn’t dead yet, nor is the V8-powered muscle car segment. And while the Z/28 isn’t coming, another high-performance Camaro is. The Chevrolet COPO Camaro is back for 2022, and it’s packing a truly big big-block V8.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Sorry Hellcats, This Impala SS Gave Chase In The 1990s

Thanks to a reader tip, we discovered a stolen Chevy Impala SS that put up a heck of a police chase!. We all love a good car chase - we're not promoting it, but if it happens, we'll stop and watch the video on YouTube. Of course, in today's world of fire-breathing Hellcats and drag strip dominators, it gets pretty easy to say that our generation stands the most chance out of any to see some crazy police chase shenanigans. However, we oftentimes like to forget that Dodge and the aforementioned Hellcat name did not invent the concept of the fast car. This is best exemplified by today's example of how one 17-year-old runaway from California managed to fend off multiple cops in a high-speed chase that would shake even the most experienced reporters and cops alike.
Posted by
Robb Report

Shelby’s New 775 HP Truck Is What Would Happen if a Ford F-150 and V-8 Muscle Car Had a Baby

Shelby doesn’t just build muscle cars. It builds muscle trucks, too, apparently. The high-performance Mustang specialists have just unveiled the 2021 F-150 Super Snake. The heavily modified pickup takes Ford’s best-selling truck and turns it into a true behemoth capable of going from zero to 60 in less than four seconds. With this year’s Super Snake, Shelby has taken the heart of a muscle car and put it inside the body of a hulking truck. The pickup is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 that can generate up to 775 horses. No torque figures were provided, but that’s 5 hp more than...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

The Hellcat, one of Dodge's most potent creations. With 707 hard-hitting horses being produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 this car was built for speed. Having been born for drag strip domination, the Hellcat is essentially the perfect machine for straight-line speed. If this is complemented by a driver who knows what he's doing, the Dodge Hellcat could be the perfect speed demon. Another of America’s favorite performance cars is the Ford Mustang. This pioneer of performance was the world's first pony car and, while it may not have been very fast in the beginning, it has now become one of the United States best selling performance vehicles.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pontiac GTO Goes From Rustbucket To Restored Masterpiece

America's favorite muscle car gets returned to its glory days. The Pontiac GTO, widely regarded as the first true muscle car ever produced. Having been originally produced from 1964-1967, the first generation GTO quickly became an instant GM classic. Featuring a gigantic 389ci V8 which pushed out an incredible 360 horsepower. This was more than enough to put a smile on the faces of every car enthusiast lucky enough to drive one of these monsters. With this high prestige comes extreme popularity within the automotive world. Unfortunately, this means that good examples of these beautiful machines are very difficult to come by. This leaves only one option for anyone looking to have some fun in one of these 57-year-old vehicles, restoration.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy