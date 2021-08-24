Wedding on the Block

The 700 block of south Lombard surprised 30-year block veteran Larry and his wife, Pauline, with a fully planned wedding, block-party style, this weekend. The newlyweds formally tied the knot in April, but the 700 block recreated the event with neighbors filling in as chaplain, bridesmaids, groomsmen, flower girls, ring bearers, servers and even remembering to have the groom stomp on a glass, thanks to 700 block neighbor Ramona Range. Wednesday Journal has been sending staff out to local block parties and featuring a photo each week. Contact jill@oakpark.com to schedule your block party visit.