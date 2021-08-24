Cancel
Rockland County, NY

Cuomo’s clemency of Brinks getaway driver sparks outrage among local officials, law enforcement

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's final acts in office sparked outrage among local officials and law enforcement in the Hudson Valley. Cuomo granted clemency to 76-year-old David Gilbert, the getaway driver in the 1981 Brinks armored car robbery in Rockland. The robbery ended with the deaths of Brinks security guard Peter Paige and Nyack police officers Waverly Brown and Sgt. Ed O'Grady.

