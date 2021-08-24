Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

'Shark-infested waters': New goalie Hill shows off incredible mask

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sharks took care of their goaltending situation after acquiring Adin Hill this summer, and he already looks the part. The 25-year-old took to Twitter to show off his first Sharks mask, and it looks awesome. It was a family affair, as his little brother and dad teamed up with...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLletsgohawks.net

Report: Blackhawks Place Goalie On Trade Block.

The Chicago Blackhawks were left with a pretty big hole when they let Corey Crawford walk to free agency. In between the pipes turned into a committee situation for the Hawks with Kevin Lankinen leading the way with some help from Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban. However now they've got...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Hurricanes, Ducks, Senators, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears Carey Price’s return date has been set as he gets ready for another season with the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have locked up forward Andrei Svechnikov to a long-term, potentially team-friendly deal. The Anaheim Ducks might have an unhappy goaltender on their hands and the Ottawa Senators are still looking for a center.
NHLPosted by
UPI News

Ex-New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist announces retirement

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Less than nine months after undergoing open-heart surgery, former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement from the NHL following a legendary 15-year career. "It's time," the 39-year-old Lundqvist wrote in a statement on social media Friday. "For the last 30 years, I have...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Linus Ullmark Stats Suggest New Bruins Goalie Primed For Breakout Season

The Boston Bruins and their fans aren’t alone in expecting big things from Linus Ullmark. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday included the Bruins goaltender on his list of 10 breakout candidates for the 2020-21 NHL season. Ullmark joined the Bruins last month as a free agent, filling their need for...
NHLNHL

Hill's mask features shark taking bite of eight-legged sea creature

New San Jose goalie enlisted brother, father to help design helmet. Adin Hill is going on a deep-sea adventure, courtesy of his new goalie mask. The 25-year-old agreed to a two-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 4 to avoid an arbitration hearing. He was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on July 17 along with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for goalie Josef Korenar and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft.
NHLFear The Fin

First Look: Adin Hill’s shark-themed mask is a work of art

For the design-inclined, goalie masks can become works of art. All that’s needed is a dose of creativity and an incredible artist, and a stop-worthy masterpiece is born. Maybe not goal stop-worthy (although kick-ass gear helps), but it definitely warrants another look. San Jose Sharks newcomer Adin Hill’s new mask,...
chatsports.com

Sabres news: Rangers fans making it known they want Jack Eichel

Jan 28, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) and New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) compete for the puck in the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports. The Jack Eichel vs. the Buffalo Sabres saga continues with each day...
NHLbleachernation.com

New Goalie Gear, Team USA Dominates Again, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Counting down the days until the NHL regular season begins…. 49 until the season starts. 50 until the Blackhawks play their first regular season game of the 2021-22 year. Until then we are still just passing through the days of tumbleweed season. • With the passing of Jimmy Hayes, the...
San Jose, CAMarin Independent Journal

Photos: Sharks star Evander Kane selling San Jose home for $3.2 million

San Jose Sharks’ star Evander Kane is selling his home in the Willow Glen neighborhood in San Jose for $3,199,950, reports Realtor.com. Kane is currently facing allegations made by his estranged ex-wife, Anna, that he gambled on league games, including Sharks games. The league is investigating the claims, and Evander Kane faces banishment from the NHL if they are found to be true.
Tiburon, CAMarin Independent Journal

Sharks place second at USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics

The Sharks’ U12 coed team made history at the USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics last month in Orange County, securing the Tiburon club’s best finish by placing in second. The Marin club’s U14 boys squad also placed 10th in the gold division. The Sharks, who were affiliated with the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Weekly Review: Pettersson, Yzerman & Blashill

There has been considerable debate about the Detroit Red Wings giving an offer sheet to Elias Pettersson. They don’t happen often and when they do, does it draw a lot of attention. Yesterday this happened:. The kicker–they offered a $20 signing bonus–which happens to be Sebastian Aho’s number. This is...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Canucks, Thomas, Skinner

There’s an expectation that one of Canucks RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will have to take a short-term contract this summer in order for Vancouver to be cap-compliant for next season. Speaking with Vancouver Hockey Now’s Rob Simpson, Pat Brisson, the agent for both youngsters, indicated that there’s no indication yet as to which player could wind up with which type of contract. Simpson suggests that Pettersson, who has offer sheet eligibility, could be the likelier player to sign first since Hughes doesn’t have that right although the odds of the center receiving an offer sheet worth signing at this stage is highly unlikely. No discussions are expected over the coming days with GM Jim Benning taking a quick summer break before training camp, something many general managers around the league are likely doing.
Posted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: Three teams that could trade for Dylan Strome

Dylan Strome is an interesting player with the Chicago Blackhawks right now. He could be in the top six, healthy scratched, or traded before the season even begins. Let’s walk through all the different options. The Chicago Blackhawks could use a player like Dylan Strome, or they could trade him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy