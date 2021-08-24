COVID-19 Update: Lancaster County Face Mask Requirements
Earlier this afternoon, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced new requirements for the use of face masks indoors. UNL will be implementing this requirement in all indoor spaces beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, August 25. Face masks will be now required in all indoor spaces. This policy will remain in effect for the duration of the county’s directed health measure, which currently extends to September 30.www.unl.edu
