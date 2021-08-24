Sea of Thieves Event Adds Borderlands-Inspired Ship and Event

Pet Project Games have revealed more details about their next upcoming horror first-person shooter as they go sci-fi with Ripout. This is a bit of a change of pace as the game will have you working with a living Pet Gun that roams the halls with you and goes after all of the enemies in your path. It's like having an incredibly terrifying Pokémon going after everything with its natural abilities. The game is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, but they don't really have a set schedule for it as of this moment. In the meantime, enjoy the info below as well as the latest trailer.