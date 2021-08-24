Sea of Thieves Event Adds Borderlands-Inspired Ship and Event
During today's Xbox Gamescom Showcase, Rare revealed a new Sea of Thieves crossover event with Borderlands! Starting today, players can get the Mayhem ship set by participating in the Making Mayhem limited time event. Making Mayhem will run through September 7th, so players interested in getting this ship "inspired by the vaults of Pandora" might want to get on it quickly! During the event, players can earn parts of the Mayhem ship set by completing Minor Mayhem Challenges as well as Major Mayhem Challenges for Larinna. Completing these challenges helps players earn favor with the Bilge Rats, which results in ship parts.comicbook.com
Comments / 0