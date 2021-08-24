Masks for Greenfield schools
Face coverings will now be a requirement within the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, at least until after the break for the Sept. 5-11 Highland County Fair. The school board met Monday evening when board members and superintendent Quincey Gray discussed the option of mandating masks through Sept. 3 to help not only protect students and staff, but to help ensure that quarantine mandates don’t take kids out of school or deprive them of the Highland County Fair.www.timesgazette.com
Comments / 1