Jamie Jones the hero in Wigan's shoot-out victory over Bolton

 6 days ago
Jamie Jones was the Wigan hero (PA) (PA Wire)

Nathan Delfouneso missed the crucial penalty as Wigan booked their place in round three of the Carabao Cup after a shoot-out triumph over local rivals Bolton.

After an entertaining 90 minutes failed to muster a goal, it looked as though Jordan Jones’ miss in the shoot-out would prove decisive.

But Jamie Jones got his namesake out of trouble by saving from Kieran Lee, before putting the ball on the spot and rifling Wigan ahead 5-4.

And Delfouneso sent his effort over the top to send Wigan through.

Max Power, Thelo Aasgaard, Tom Naylor and Stephen Humphrys also scored for Wigan from the spot.

Bolton’s penalties were converted by Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, Oladapo Afolayan and Josh Sheehan.

The game was played out in a fantastic atmosphere, with Bolton packing the away end and the Wigan fans not letting their side down.

Wigan had the first chances, with Gwion Edwards firing wide of Matt Gilks’ post, before the Bolton goalkeeper did brilliantly to parry out a Humphrys rocket.

The ball flew straight at James McClean but, with the goal unguarded, the Ireland winger saw the rebound roll wide of the upright.

Bolton threatened when Afolayan fired over from 12 yards, before a flurry of bookings – most unnecessary – slowed the game somewhat.

Wigan sub Aasgaard brought a fine save out of Gilks, before Jones made a fine save to deny Gethin Jones a Bolton winner right at the death.

