Tonganoxie, KS

Tonganoxie man killed after his motorcycle hits dump truck

By Jackson Hicks
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjpBu_0bbn8H8A00
File photo. 

TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- A Tonganoxie man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a dump truck Tuesday morning.

William Guthrie, 34, of Tonganoxie was driving his Yamaha motorcycle on US-24 when a dump truck exited a construction site and made a U-turn against a red light at Stone Creek Drive, and they collided.

Guthrie attempted to avoid the dump truck but struck the drivers side of the truck.

He was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he later died. Guthrie was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

No other injuries were reported.

