Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

LPRD’s Gator Bites designed for young martial artists

lawrenceks.org
 7 days ago

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is holding fall martial arts classes for younger students. For participants ages five-years old to seven years-old, Gator Bites is designed with the younger student in mind and teaches basic Tae Kwon Do and self-defense concepts through games and age-appropriate exercises. Participants will learn to follow directions and respect appropriate boundaries. The program also emphasizes listening well and having fun.

lawrenceks.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Parks And Recreation#Nature Center#Combat#Recreation Department#Gator Bites#Rock Chalk Lane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy