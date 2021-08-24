LPRD’s Gator Bites designed for young martial artists
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is holding fall martial arts classes for younger students. For participants ages five-years old to seven years-old, Gator Bites is designed with the younger student in mind and teaches basic Tae Kwon Do and self-defense concepts through games and age-appropriate exercises. Participants will learn to follow directions and respect appropriate boundaries. The program also emphasizes listening well and having fun.lawrenceks.org
