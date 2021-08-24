Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Keith Curle admits Oldham expected crowd protest during Accrington win

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aT5Qz_0bbn6ny200
Keith Curle admitted he expected crowd disruption (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Oldham boss Keith Curle admitted that he had been warned of another possible fan protest during his team’s eventual 5-4 penalty shoot-out win against League One Accrington.

Saturday’s pitch invasion is already being investigated by the FA and in the fourth minute of this game supporters launched tennis balls onto the field in protest at the club’s ownership.

Curle said: “We’d had some intelligence that there was going to be a demonstration of sorts, but I just said to the lads that we just needed to focus on what we needed to do.

“The supporters do what they do, but we’re here to play the game.

“You acknowledge it, but it doesn’t change our mindset.

“I don’t want to get embroiled in any of the arguments – this was a performance we need to build on.

“Sometimes out of adversity that can be the starting point in the changing room.

“There’s bits and pieces we can improve on, but the commitment is clearly there and we showed good character.

“You never know where a penalty shoot-out win can lead us.”

Stanley went closest in the first half through Matt Butcher.

Oldham enjoyed the better of the second period, with Junior Luamba almost nicking normal-time victory late on.

Stanley boss John Coleman wasn’t impressed after referee Seb Stockbridge ruled that goalkeeper Toby Savin had moved ahead of Oldham’s final penalty from Luamba.

He missed first time, then netted with his second attempt.

“Fair play to Oldham, they took some good penalties, but these situations are a lottery,” said Coleman.

“If Toby has come off his line for their last penalty then fair play, but you just never see that.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen that decision.

“The referee said Toby was two yards off his line, but it’s pointless blaming anybody but ourselves.

“Our performance was way below par – you wouldn’t have known that we were fourth in League One and they were bottom of League Two.

“The lads who came in just didn’t grab the shirt, though.

“And our lack of fitness was very evident.

“We’re six games into the season and players were going down like ninepins near the end.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Curle
Person
Toby Savin
Person
Matt Butcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Balls#League One Accrington#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Keith Curle hails Oldham’s attitude after last-gasp win

Delighted Oldham boss Keith Curle saluted his battling side as they claimed a dramatic away win over promoted Sutton. The Latics left it until the 96th minute to clinch a breath-taking win at the VBS Community Stadium. And no wonder Curle was left purring with his side’s commitment right until...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Michael Nottingham goal earns Accrington win at 10-man Crewe

Michael Nottingham’s first-half strike earned Accrington a 1-0 win at Crewe who finished the game with 10 men. Nottingham punished his former club’s tame defending from a Sean McConville corner by lashing home a right-footed finish from 12 yards in the 17th minute. McConville’s corners were a real problem for...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Pontus Dahlberg error gifts Accrington win over Doncaster

A Pontus Dahlberg own goal gave Accrington a 1-0 win over Doncaster, who have lost all three league games. Stanley went ahead in the third minute when Joe Pritchard’s 25-yard strike was fumbled by Dahlberg onto the crossbar and it bounced down, hit the inside of the post and the keeper couldn’t keep it out.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

John Coleman felt Accrington “defended magnificently” in win over Doncaster

Accrington manager John Coleman praised his defence as they kept their first clean sheet of the campaign in a 1-0 win over Doncaster. The goal was something of a fluke in the third minute when Joe Pritchard’s 25-yard strike was fumbled by Pontus Dahlberg onto the crossbar and it bounced down, hit the inside of the post and the keeper couldn’t keep it out.
AdvocacyBBC

Oldham Athletic fans' groups demand to meet owners amid protests

Two supporters' groups, including 3% shareholders Oldham Athletic Supporters Federation, have called for a meeting with the Latics' owners and board amid fan unrest at the state of the club. In a statement, the Push the Boundary group and OASF have clarified the meeting must be with one or both...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Daniel Harvie a doubt for MK Dons’ clash with Accrington

MK Dons will assess defender Daniel Harvie ahead of the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One. Harvie missed last week’s draw at Ipswich under concussion protocols after a bang to the head in the previous game against Charlton. Forward Max Watters is nearing fitness after an ankle injury...
SoccerBBC

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

A Pontus Dahlberg own goal gave Accrington a 1-0 win over Doncaster, who have lost all three league games. Stanley went ahead in the third minute when Joe Pritchard's 25-yard strike was fumbled by Dahlberg onto the crossbar and it bounced down, hit the inside of the post and the keeper couldn't keep it out.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Hull City 0-0 Bournemouth: Tigers and Cherries play out goalless draw

Bournemouth were left frustrated in a goalless draw by a dogged Hull City. Cherries striker Dominic Solanke was denied three times by Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram. Hull, who started the game brightly, found chances harder to come by, although they did hit the crossbar through Greg Docherty. Randell Williams also...
Soccercaribbeannationalweekly.com

Spice Boys Goalkeeper Joins Bromley

Grenada international goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, who made his debut for the Spice Boys in June, has joined English National League side, Bromley. The signing came too late for Saturday’s away game at Dagenham & Redbridge, who went top of the fifth-tier table after beating Bromley 4-2. The 27-year-old, who is...
SoccerSkySports

Peterborough 0-1 West Brom: Semi Ajayi strikes winner in stoppage time to sink gutsy Posh

West Brom moved level on points with Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham after snatching a late winner deep into second-half stoppage time to see off a gutsy Peterborough 1-0. .The game opened up after a cagey first half from both teams, with Posh 'keeper Christy Pym denying Jordan Hugill a debut goal and Sammie Szmodics almost netting at winner at the opposite end of the pitch.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

England new boy Patrick Bamford earns Leeds a point at Burnley

Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season. Chris Wood gave Burnley a second-half lead against his former club, but Bamford celebrated his England call-up with his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining.
SoccerSB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Calls Huddersfield Defeat The ‘Worst’ In His Tenure

It was a day to forget for the Royals after a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium. This is our fourth loss this season, and we currently sit just outside the relegation area. Huddersfield took the lead shortly before half time through Lewis O’Brien. It was then a difficult 20 minutes at the start of the second half, conceding three through Matty Pearson, Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward with some very suspect defending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy