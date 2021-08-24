O'Donnell, William

Mr. William Phillips O'Donnell, age 88, of Marietta, passed away August 13, 2021. He was retired from the U. S. Navy as a Seabee. He served during the Korea and Viet Nam Conflicts and was also on staff at the White House for President Eisenhower, President Kennedy and President Johnson. He then went to work for, and also retired from the U. S. State Department. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Feng Chao O'Donnell; children, Bill O'Donnell, Theresa Hudak, Margaret Martin, Nancy O'Donnell; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday September 5 at 12 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow, with full military honors provided by the U. S. Navy, in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 10 AM until 12 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or at www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.