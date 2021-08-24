Shaw, Ernest

Ernest Alan Shaw of Woodstock GA passed away at Kennestone Hospital on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the age of 54. He was the son of Kristin and David Shaw of Woodstock GA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sylvia and Alan Quaif, Laura and Ernest Shaw and his uncle Donald Shaw. Alan was a graduate of Sprayberry High School and was employed at Siemens for 16 years. More recently he worked for Home Depot. Alan was an avid low rider truck enthusiast and could often be seen photographing officially and unofficially at truck shows. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a prodigious memory, and enjoyed the camaraderie of his many friends and colleagues. He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his two brothers and their spouses David Mark (Nikki) Shaw of Woodstock GA, Craig Scott (Debbie) Shaw of Newnan GA; his aunts and uncles Carol Quaif and Heather (Robert) Fowler both of Marietta GA, Jean Shaw and Dale (Linda) Shaw both of Elmira NY, and Daryl (Tealah) Shaw of Millport NY; nieces and nephews Jacob Mark Shaw, Kailey Brooke Shaw and Colin Sidney Shaw of Woodstock GA, Michael Henry Shaw and Brandon Scott Shaw of Newnan GA; and seven cousins. There will be a private family graveside service in Marietta at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.leafcremation.com. Donations may be made in Alan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.