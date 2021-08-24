Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Shaw, Ernest

Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Ernest Alan Shaw of Woodstock GA passed away at Kennestone Hospital on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the age of 54. He was the son of Kristin and David Shaw of Woodstock GA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sylvia and Alan Quaif, Laura and Ernest Shaw and his uncle Donald Shaw. Alan was a graduate of Sprayberry High School and was employed at Siemens for 16 years. More recently he worked for Home Depot. Alan was an avid low rider truck enthusiast and could often be seen photographing officially and unofficially at truck shows. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a prodigious memory, and enjoyed the camaraderie of his many friends and colleagues. He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his two brothers and their spouses David Mark (Nikki) Shaw of Woodstock GA, Craig Scott (Debbie) Shaw of Newnan GA; his aunts and uncles Carol Quaif and Heather (Robert) Fowler both of Marietta GA, Jean Shaw and Dale (Linda) Shaw both of Elmira NY, and Daryl (Tealah) Shaw of Millport NY; nieces and nephews Jacob Mark Shaw, Kailey Brooke Shaw and Colin Sidney Shaw of Woodstock GA, Michael Henry Shaw and Brandon Scott Shaw of Newnan GA; and seven cousins. There will be a private family graveside service in Marietta at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.leafcremation.com. Donations may be made in Alan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Marietta, GA
City
Woodstock, GA
Marietta, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennestone Hospital#Sprayberry High School#Siemens#Home Depot#Newnan Ga#Millport Ny#The American Kidney Fund#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy