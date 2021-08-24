Tillison, Joyce

Peggy Joyce Wigley Tillison, age 87, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully Tuesday August 17, 2021. She was the 4th of 7 children born November 5, 1933 to the late Grady T. Wigley, Sr. and Lorene Kown Wigley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Giles E. Tillison and son Steven L. Tillison. She is survived by son David (Indrea) Tillison and daughter Tracey (Scott) Edwards; grandchildren, Jordan (Grunda) Edwards, Danielle (Kyle) Coates, Kelly Edwards, and Marissa Overton; sister, Linda Frasure, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 28th at 1:00 pm at Piedmont Baptist Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive family and friends at 12:00 pm at the church. Marlon Longacre will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.