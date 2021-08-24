Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Former Kan. sheriff's Lt. pleads to child porn, gun charges

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Ellis County law enforcement officer has pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography and stealing guns from the Hays Police Department. On Monday, Blaine D. Dryden, Hays, entered no contest pleas in Ellis County District Court to aggravated internet trading of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child and theft of a firearm. As a result, he was found guilty on all three charges by Chief Judge Glenn Braun.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Ellis County, KS
Crime & Safety
Ellis County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Ellis County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Four Guns#Dryden Hays Post#General S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Search continues for suspect in Kan. double homicide

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities from multiple agencies continue searching for a Kyle Hardwick after authorities found two men dead Friday in Reno County, according to the Sheriff's Department. Deputies were sent to a property in eastern Reno County for a check welfare call, according to a social media report...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police: Pistols, AR-15 rifles taken from Kan. home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just after 4:30 Monday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 500 block of N. Juliette Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 43-year-old man reported an unknown...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police: 2 arrested for Kansas business burglary

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a burglary. On Thursday, police were called to investigate a burglary and criminal damage to property report in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Great Bend that occurred at C & V Home Improvement, according to a media release.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance, kicking officer

A Salina man was arrested on requested charges that included assault and battery of a law enforcement officer after an alleged incident Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Community Corrections, 309 S. Broadway Boulevard, for the report of Daniel Greer, 23, of Salina, causing a disturbance. When they arrived, Greer had left Community Corrections, but was found a short while later in the 200 block of N. Broadway Boulevard near the viaduct.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs man found in Kan. home with several fires

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have identified the body of a man found at the scene of a house fire on Monday as Michael Summers, 50 of Wichita. Just before 10a.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a home at 52 E Via Roma in Wichita, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kan. man jailed after head-on crash that injured 74-year-old

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a head-on crash. Just after 4a.m. August 27, the Arkansas City Fire-EMS and Police departments were dispatched for a 2-vehicle injury accident in the 100 block of North Summit Street, according to a media release. One of...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Trial for murder of man outside Kan. nightclub begins

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The trial of a man charged in the murder of another man outside a Wichita night club two years ago begins Monday, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In August of 2018, police arrested now 29-year-old Mario Sandoval two days after the shooting death of 24-year-old...
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Man shot Kansas City taxi driver 26 times

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to the armed robbery of a female Z-Trip driver whom he shot approximately 26 times with a rifle from the back seat, according to the United State's Attorney. Derron D. Nevels, 20, pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Burglary suspect who escaped SW Kan. jail captured

GRANT COUNTY —A felon who escaped from the jail in Ulysses Sunday is in custody. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Francisco Beltran has was captured late Sunday. The sheriff's office thanked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Ulysses Police Department, Grant County Fire and EMS, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, Stanton County Sheriff's Office, Steven's County Sheriff's Office and the Haskell County Sheriff's Office. They released no additional details.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 30

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Detrick, Samuel Adam; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Rayburn, Kevin...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

ATV stolen from unoccupied house in NW Saline County

GLENDALE - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of an ATV in the northwestern part of the county. Aaron Davis, 30, of Junction City, told a deputy that sometime between 6 p.m. June 25 and 10:30 a.m. June 26, someone stole a late 1990s green Polaris 6x6 ATV that was parked outside an unoccupied house in the 10000 block of W. Lockard Road northeast of Glendale, Saline County Sheriff Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police: 2 critically injured in Kan. shooting, vehicle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of shootings, a car crash and working to determine if the crimes are related. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of SE Maryland Avenue in Topeka reference a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police LT. Matt Danielson.
Sedgwick County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs victim in fatal Kan. road rage shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal road-rage shooting in Sedgwick County. Just after 6:30p.m. Sunday, deputies were requested to assist the Kansas Highway Patrol with a road rage incident resulting in a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike three miles south of Haysville exit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Trailer, skid steer stolen in Salina turn up in Beverly

A trailer and Bobcat skid steer that were stolen from west-central Salina Saturday were recovered later in Beverly. Ryan White, 36, of Salina, reported that sometime between 3-4 a.m. Saturday, someone stole a flatbed, tandem-axle trailer with a Bobcat skidsteer on it from where it was parked in a lot along Holiday Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Man accused of kidnapping for taking car with toddler inside

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man suspected of stealing a car is charged with felony kidnapping because a 2-year-old girl was inside the vehicle. Police arrested 38-year-old Truman Brown Friday. He also is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Police say 2-year-old Khalecia Richards was inside a Ford Mustang stolen from a gas station around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

2 KC-area children found unresponsive in pool

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two children under the age of three died after they were found unresponsive in a residential pool. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said police were called to the home near Smart Road and Bob White Lane southeast of Kansas City shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. A...
Posted by
Salina Post

Saline County man out $23,000 after residential burglary

A Saline County resident sustained a $23,000 total loss when someone broke into his residence south of Salina earlier this month. Jeremy Carnes, 40, told deputies that someone broke into his residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road sometime between Aug. 20 and Tuesday while he was in the Saline County Jail, Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. According to booking information, Carnes was booked into jail for failure to appear.
Iowa StatePosted by
Salina Post

Farm laborer sentenced for murder of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the abduction and killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, three years after she disappeared while out for an evening run. Judge Joel Yates’ sentence for Cristhian Bahena Rivera was mandatory for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy