Former Kan. sheriff's Lt. pleads to child porn, gun charges

A Salina man was arrested on requested charges that included assault and battery of a law enforcement officer after an alleged incident Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Community Corrections, 309 S. Broadway Boulevard, for the report of Daniel Greer, 23, of Salina, causing a disturbance. When they arrived, Greer had left Community Corrections, but was found a short while later in the 200 block of N. Broadway Boulevard near the viaduct.