Transit veteran Fiume to lead LCTA

An LCTA bus leaves the Wilkes-Barre intermodal center Tuesday in this file photo. Times Leader file photo
A longtime transit industry executive who has led Lackawanna County’s bus system since 2008 has been chosen to lead the Luzerne County Transportation Authority. Robert Fiume will take over as LCTA executive director in October, according to a release issued Tuesday by the authority. His 20 years of executive experience have included holding the top jobs at the County of Lackawanna Transit System, and before that at Hazleton Public Transit. Lee Horton, who has been serving as LCTA’s acting executive director for the past two years, will serve as assistant executive director. “LCTA is thrilled to have Mr. Fiume as part of our team. The board is looking forward to working with Bob and Lee to modernize our use of technology and construct our new operations and maintenance facility” board chair Charles Sciandra said. COLTS career
At COLTS Fiume oversaw the development and construction of a new intermodal center and improved service to businesses and residents of Lackawanna County, the release states. Fiume also has played an active role in shaping transit policy across the Commonwealth in his role as Chairperson of the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, and is the current chairperson of the Luzerne-Lackawanna Metropolitan Planning Organization. “I am thrilled to begin this next chapter with LCTA,” Fiume said. “I look forward to working with LCTA’s board and staff to provide world class transit service to enhance mobility and create community connections throughout Luzerne County.” Horton, LCTA’s operations director, has been serving as interim director since September 2019, when the authority board terminated Norm Gavlick
. However, LCTA began the search for a new executive director when the latest effort to explore consolidating LCTA and COLTS fell through
earlier this year after Lackawanna officials declined to participate. Fiume will take over at LCTA as work is set to get underway on a new state-of-the-art transportation center at the 12-acre former Murray complex site on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre
. Biographies
According to the release: • Fiume attended Penn State University, where he received a degree in business administration. He has completed numerous state and national transit training programs. In addition, Mr. Fiume has served on numerous committees with the American Public Transit Association. • Fiume currently serves as a regional representative for the Community Transportation Association of America, serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Locally Fiume serves as Chairperson of the Coordinating Committee for the Lackawanna/Luzerne Metropolitan Planning Organization, and he has been an active member of the Hazleton Area School Board since 2015. • Horton has been employed at LCTA for 10 years. Prior to joining LCTA, he worked in a management capacity at Diamond Manufacturing and served our Country in the United States Marine Corps, including a tour in Iraq. He finished his military career as a marine inspector/instructor. Lee performed his duties at LCTA at a high level.
