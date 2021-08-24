Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

California Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of death row prisoner

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZghC_0bbn5cMg00
Edward Wycoff could be retried on murder charges for the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law. File Photo courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The California Supreme Court has overturned the double murder conviction of a death row prisoner because the trial judge failed to determine the man's mental competency.

The ruling means Edward Wycoff could be retried on charges he killed his sister, Julie Wycoff Rogers, and her husband, Paul Rogers, in 2006 at their home in El Cerrito, Calif. Contra Costa County, though, must first find Wycoff competent to stand trial.

The state's high court handed down its ruling Monday, writing that the Contra Costa County trial judge "was presented with substantial evidence of defendant's mental incompetence -- specifically, his inability, due to mental illness, to consult rationally with counsel -- and therefore the court was obligated to initiate the competency procedures ... which it failed to do."

Wycoff represented himself during his 2009 trial, telling the court that his sister and brother-in-law deserved what happened to them. Prosecutors said Wycoff was upset that the couple were too liberal and he wanted to adopt their three children.

Eric Rogers, the couple's oldest child, testified during the trial that he didn't want his uncle to be sentenced to death because he was "mentally childish." He told reporters he also wanted to spare Wycoff because his parents didn't agree with the death penalty.

A Contra Costa County jury sentenced Wycoff to death in 2009, to which he responded, "Dead man walking," as he was led out of the court room.

Comments / 10

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
173K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Death Row#Capital Punishment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
San Quentin, CAksro.com

Murderer Scott Peterson In Court Over Appeal

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson is set to be back in court today in California, moving forward with his appeal. He was sentenced to death in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, a sentence overturned last year by the California Supreme Court. Now spending his time behind bars in San Quentin, he’ll find out if he has a chance at a new trial after reports of juror misconduct during his original 2004 trial. One juror is accused of lying about being involved in lawsuits, something the juror’s attorneys say is a desperate straw grasp.
Sacramento County, CASacramento Observer

State Supreme Court upholds death penalty

(CALMATTERS NETWORK) – The California Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected an attempt to make it harder for a jury to impose the death penalty — a direct blow to Newsom, who last year took the unprecedented step of urging the court to change the state’s application of capital punishment, citing a process “infected by racism.” However, the court’s decision also suggests the case is far from closed: In addition to noting that state lawmakers could consider changes to make the death penalty fairer, the justices also said future cases that rely on different legal arguments could potentially render California’s death penalty process unconstitutional. For the time being, the decision from the state’s highest court preserves the sentences for the 699 inmates currently on Death Row — though Newsom in 2019 said he would not carry out in executions while in office.
LawPosted by
Oxygen

Advocates Hoping To Exonerate Man Convicted Of Murdering His Mother At Age 14

Lawyers have filed a petition with hopes of overturning the conviction of a man imprisoned for murdering his mother more than 20 years ago. Michael Politte, now 37, is serving a life sentence at a state prison in Missouri for the murder of his mother, Rita Politte, according to the Associated Press. In 1998, Politte found Rita’s burning body in their mobile home in rural Hopewell, Missouri.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Court Overturns Conviction of Man Who Bragged to Jurors That He Killed His Sister and Her Husband Because They Were Liberals

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the conviction and the death sentence of a man who admitted to killing his sister and her husband for being liberals — among other perceived flaws. The state’s highest court ruled that the lower trial court erred by finding Edward Wycoff competent for trial even though a forensic psychologist found that he was incompetent and couldn’t rationally communicate with his attorneys, according to the unanimous opinion penned by Associate Justice Martin Jenkins.
Dubois County, IN14news.com

Court upholds Dubois Co. woman’s murder conviction & sentence

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a Dubois County woman convicted of muder and aggravated battery will serve a 55-year sentence. In the July 21, 2021 decision, officials say the court found Sarah K. Andry’s sentence was appropriate and the evidence was sufficient to convict her.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Court denies Ohio convicted child killer’s attempt to get off death row

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A convicted child killer will remain on Ohio’s death row. At least for now. The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled by a 9-7 vote against convicted murderer Danny Hill’s appeal to get off death row after his attorneys claimed he is mentally disabled. Hill’s attorneys can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
California StateMercury News

Notorious Aryan Brotherhood hitman dies on California’s death row

SAN QUENTIN — A 74-year-old man died of yet-to-be-determined causes while serving a death sentence of two notorious murders that were attributed to his role as a hitman for the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities announced Tuesday. Curtis Floyd Price became the third California death row prisoner to die over the last...

Comments / 10

Community Policy