Faith leaders call on Governor DeSantis to issue state emergency, allow local control over COVID protocols

By Jada Williams
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
Faith leaders, commissioners, and the mayor all joined together to ask Governor DeSantis to issue a state of emergency as the delta variant continues to spread throughout schools.

Led by Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Reverend R.B. Holmes, the group called on the Governor to-= not withhold funds from the school board; instead giving local leaders the chance to act in the ongoing pandemic.

NAACP president Mutaqee Akbar says the Governor's latest executive order hurts the students the most.

"Defunding the schools is not doing anything to those superintendents, it's not doing anything to those school bosad members, it's going to affect those students, the children in the schools. Not only are they affecting their health by not requiring them to wear masks, but now you're going to take away funding for their education as well," said Akbar.

The group also thanked and pledged support for Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

