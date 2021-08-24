Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz will require County employees to be vaccinated

By Melody Waintal
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261Ego_0bbn56On00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted to require the County's 2,400 employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated. Under the vote, employees have 30 days to comply with the mandate or they will have to submit weekly testing.

“Our employees have demonstrated leadership through their already high vaccination rates and the Board encourages every community member to follow suit if they are able to obtain a vaccine,” said Board Chair Supervisor Bruce McPherson in a statement.

On Monday, FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people ages 16 and over.

According to the County, 85% of employees have already been vaccinated. 68.7% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated and 77.7% have received at least their first dose.

The post Santa Cruz will require County employees to be vaccinated appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
2K+
Followers
766
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Santa Cruz County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Board Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
EducationPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Education Department investigating 5 states for potential civil rights violations for prohibiting school mask mandates

By Liz Stark, CNN The Education Department’s civil rights enforcement arm announced Monday it has launched investigations in five states to determine whether statewide policies prohibiting school mask mandates is discriminatory against students with disabilities. The Department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to the chief state school officials in five states — Iowa, Oklahoma, The post Education Department investigating 5 states for potential civil rights violations for prohibiting school mask mandates appeared first on KION546.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Wildfire evacuees flood Lake Tahoe roads in rush to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists was clogged with fleeing vehicles Monday after the entire resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to leave as a ferocious wildfire raced toward Lake Tahoe, a sparkling gem on the California-Nevada state line. Vehicles The post Wildfire evacuees flood Lake Tahoe roads in rush to flee appeared first on KION546.
California StatePosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

It’s the last day to register to vote in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election: Here’s where you can go to register

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The September 14 Gubernatorial Recall election is getting closer and closer and one of the key deadlines is here with voters being asked to register to vote in the election by the end of August 30. The post It’s the last day to register to vote in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election: Here’s where you can go to register appeared first on KION546.
Posted by
KION News Channel 5/46

A small family-owned farm is using a method that’s conserving water and cutting costs

Believe it or not, the last time the tomatoes, at Miramonte Farms and Nursery, were watered has been about a month. That’s all thanks to a method called dry-farming. The small family-owned farm has been using this method for decades, and the results; less water usage and tomatoes jammed packed with flavor. The post A small family-owned farm is using a method that’s conserving water and cutting costs appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Law enforcement cite Santa Cruz resident over disruptive bike event Saturday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Law enforcement agencies in Santa Cruz County have cited a 54-year-old Santa Cruz resident, identified as Thomas Laughron by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, for an unsanctioned cycling event that happened on the streets of Santa Cruz on Saturday. The post Law enforcement cite Santa Cruz resident over disruptive bike event Saturday appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy