COVID hospitalizations jump nearly 70 percent in one week

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
According to Michigan State, Covid hospitalizations have jumped almost 70 percent since last week. Top health officials at Henry Ford Hospital System reporting that they currently have 100 infected patients in the hospital. They say the majority are unvaccinated, but they caring for a number of breakthrough cases as well.

"It was kind of a whirlwind," COVID breakthrough victim Sarah Odenwald said.

Odenwald was blindsided by a positive COVID test more than 6 months after reaching full vaccination status.

She says her symptoms started a few days ago after attending an outdoor concert at Comerica.

"I didn't think it was going to happen to me. I was kind of shocked myself," she said.

Odenwald says her symptoms have been mild—which is on par with the science. Vaccines are not 100 percent foolproof but they lessen your chances of ending up in the hospital.

"The data is very clear—the vaccines are effective. They are safe. And they are protecting people who are getting vaccinated," chief clinical officer at Henry Ford Health System Dr. Adnan Munkarah said.

Top health officials say across Henry Ford's five hospitals, 100 patients have been admitted with COVID-19.

The breakdown:
77 are unvaccinated.
19 are vaccinated.
And 4 were in between doses.

Chief operating officer Bob Riney says breakthrough infections and even hospitalizations are expected, but as more people get the shot that number will go down.

"Variants change and variants find ways to get through—our job is to stop variants from being able to form, Riney said.

Detroit Medical Center is also seeing a rise in COVID patients and some are still dying.

"When you know it could have been prevented with a vaccine it's heartbreaking, in some instances, to watch," VP of Academic and Community Affairs at Detroit Medical Center Dr. Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback said.

Odenwald still trusts the vaccine despite her breakthrough infection and is urging everyone eligible to get it.

"Even though I did already test positive I do still think it's safe and it's effective and it's going to keep me out of the hospital and keep me off of that ventilator," she said.

Henry Ford officials are hoping Pfizer's new full FDA approval status will be a turning point for people hesitant to get the shot.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

