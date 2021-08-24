Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UT President in Brownsville today

By Brownsville Press
brownsvillepress.com
 8 days ago

Share Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee will visit Brownsville today. Boyd is in West Tennessee making several […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.

brownsvillepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsville#West Tennessee#Ut#The Brownsville Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Cumberland County, TNPosted by
Crossville Chronicle

UT making an impact across the state

Mention the University of Tennessee and minds turn to orange and white and the nearly 30,000 students at the flagship campus in Knoxville. But UT President Randy Boyd knows it’s more than that. It’s the five UT campuses in the state, the health care systems, the institutes of agriculture and public service, and a network of Extension offices in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Union City, TNthunderboltradio.com

UT President Randy Boyd Visits Union City Dental Clinic

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd made a stop in Union City on Wednesday. Boyd is traveling to 50 counties across the state, as part of the “Everywhere You Look UT Tour”. Boyd’s stop was at the Union City Dental Clinic, which is part of the Tennessee Health Science Center’s...
Tennessee StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Local schools in top five for highest number of COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four area school districts are in the top five for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in schools. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Bentonville has a total of 88 active cases which is the highest in Arkansas. Rogers has 74, which is the...
Tennessee StateCitizen Tribune

This is the Best County to Live in Tennessee

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Arkansas Statefox16.com

Louisiana family evacuates to Arkansas to avoid Hurricane Ida

CONWAY, Ark. — A Louisiana family left their home behind as they evacuated to Arkansas ahead of Hurricane Ida. The family made it into Central Arkansas Saturday and now they wait to hear what’s left of their neighborhood. Monday they are sharing their story. The family of four said they...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Denton, TXunt.edu

San Antonio College Library

San Antonio College, one of the oldest community colleges in Texas, was established as University Junior College in September 1925. The following year control of the College was transferred to the San Antonio Independent School District and the name was changed to San Antonio Junior College. With passage of state...
Natchitoches, LAbizmagsb.com

NSU College of Business hosts memorial for esteemed faculty

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s College of Business and Technology hosted a remembrance ceremony Aug. 13 for four members of the faculty who passed away in the past year. Fred Clark, William “Phil” Habig, Dr. Ted Jones and Dr. John G. Williams were honored through personal tributes and the dedication of four trees outside Russell Hall.
Clinton County, OHRecord-Herald

SSCC president announces retirement

Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys on Wednesday announced his retirement from the college effective June of next year. The announcement signals the end of more than a decade of Boys’ leadership of the college. Boys provided his letter of resignation for the purpose of retirement to the...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa Now on Chicago's Travel Advisory

A number of Midwest states have been added to Chicago's travel advisory, which recommends unvaccinated people entering the city from those areas test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine upon arrival. Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa were among 12 states added to the advisory Tuesday. The 12 new states included: Idaho, North...
El Paso, TXutep.edu

UTEP, UT Austin, UT System Join U.S. Space Force Partnership

EL PASO, Texas (August 26, 2021) — The University of Texas at El Paso and The University of Texas at Austin signed agreements today with the U.S. Space Force to provide advanced research and workforce development for the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Services. The University of Texas System signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding with the Space Force as part of the comprehensive agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy