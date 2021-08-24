Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Roswell Park hires national and international leaders

 6 days ago

Driven to move the mission of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center forward despite the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought, Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD , has marked a year of unprecedented success in faculty recruitment.

Johnson has recruited 50 physicians, scientists, and senior administrators with sought-after training and experience to Roswell Park to serve in key positions.

Some of the new hires include a new deputy director, a new chief academic officer, and a new chief medical information officer.

These signature appointments include the hiring of nationally and internationally known leaders to help Roswell Park’s work in critical areas.

To learn more about the new leaders click here .

