Watching three areas for development

WWL
Eye on the Tropics:

Three areas being monitored by the NHC. One with a high chance for development appears as if it will remain over the open Atlantic. Another has a lower chance for development just to the west of West Africa. And the third (not yet designated an Invest) will be the one to watch. Though we are in the VERY early stages, models have been indicating potential development once the tropical wave is in the western or northwestern Caribbean. After that, models indicate a motion over the Yucatan and into the Bay of Campeche/western Gulf of Mexico. At this time, the consensus appears to be along the coast of Mexico or even Texas, but it is too soon to know until the system becomes better organized. Upper ridging centered over the East coast early next week may keep the system to our west, but much can (an will) change. Stay tuned.

Here's the latest forecast from Your Local Weather Experts.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.

WWL

New Orleans, LA
