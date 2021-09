INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cases are surging, and hospitals in Indiana and across the country are at capacity. Is the nation officially in the fourth wave of the coronavirus?. “I think we are most definitely in a fourth wave,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “Some might call it another surge because of cases coming into the hospital, because testing has increased and unfortunately the death toll is on the rise. More and more patients — most of whom are unvaccinated — are coming in with shortness of breath, low oxygen levels, needing extra oxygen and, at worst, requiring extra ventilation support.”