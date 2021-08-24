Cancel
Tyler, TX

Did You Know We Can Now Buy Sister 2 Sister Cookie DOUGH at Super 1 in Tyler?

By Tara Holley
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 7 days ago
First of all, if you've not ever had the pleasure of trying Sister2Sister cookies, please rectify the situation immediately. I promise, your life will be at least a little bit better for having had experienced the wonder that are their cookies. Granted, there are so many incredible places to get...

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Longview, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

List of Fantastic Mexican Restaurants found in Longview

If you're anything like me and my wife we could eat Mexican food everyday and not get tired of it. Especially when the meal begins with a large bowl of chips and freshly made salsa. But there are so many different Mexican restaurants and everyone has their own favorite. While there are quite a few to choose from the discussion around the best Mexican restaurant popped up on Facebook and I had to share the answers with you.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Hank Is Just A Big Softie That’s A Great Dog Looking For A Home

Hank is an all around good dog that is just looking for a family to call his own. We first met Hank almost a year ago. That means for the last 365 days, Hank has been living in a kennel with Gayle Helms and the staff at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank appears to be a Boxer and Black Mouth Cur mix. Hank had to fend for himself for a while after his owners moved on and left him behind. He's now four years old and weighs about seventy pounds. Gayle says he may look tough, but apparently doesn't have a mean bone in his big body. She describes him as being very sweet and gentle and would be best suited in a household wtih older children, mainly because of his size, and one who is active. Hank has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
Athens, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Amazing–The World’s First Hamburgers Were Invented in Athens, TX?

Wait a minute--what? I always heard growing up that hamburgers originated in Germany. Cuz ya know, they have the city of Hamburg. Only makes sense, right? ;) So I was astonished to learn today that, for more than 25 years, one of our own East Texas cities claims to have served the world's first hamburger back in the late 1880's. And if it's true, I wouldn't be at all surprised. We are Texans, after all.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Woman Does Milk Crate Challenge in 4″ Heels

Have you seen the new fad that we are calling the Crate Challenge. On the upside, it doesn't involve us eating clothes detergent nor using glue to fix our hair. The challenge calls for stacking milk crates in a fashion like steps. The challenge is to walk up the crates to the top and then back down the other side. The catch is that the crates are just stacked on top of each other, and not secured at all. Many are videoing themselves attempting it, and the non-successful ones tend to fall off once they almost reach the top. Most of the time they go uninjured, but let's be honest we want to see a little bit of pain.

Comments / 0

