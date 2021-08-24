Did You Know We Can Now Buy Sister 2 Sister Cookie DOUGH at Super 1 in Tyler?

Hank is an all around good dog that is just looking for a family to call his own. We first met Hank almost a year ago. That means for the last 365 days, Hank has been living in a kennel with Gayle Helms and the staff at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank appears to be a Boxer and Black Mouth Cur mix. Hank had to fend for himself for a while after his owners moved on and left him behind. He's now four years old and weighs about seventy pounds. Gayle says he may look tough, but apparently doesn't have a mean bone in his big body. She describes him as being very sweet and gentle and would be best suited in a household wtih older children, mainly because of his size, and one who is active. Hank has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.