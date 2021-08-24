Cancel
Lower Merion Township, PA

Lower Merion police learn de-escalation techniques through new program

By Kelly Rule
fox29.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - The Lower Merion Police Department gave FOX 29 an inside look at their new training for officers, which focuses on de-escalation techniques. The voice of the knife-wielding man on the screen is of a Lower Merion police officer, acting out a situation he responded to before. The officer with the headset on is responding like he would in real life. Walking through a series of de-escalation techniques like active listening and rapport building.

