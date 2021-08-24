Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to watch the PMPL MY/SG season 4: Format, teams, and more

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore (MY/SG) is here with a prize pool of $150,000. Twenty teams from the two countries will be locking horns from Aug. 24 to Sept. 26 to decide the champions. There’s a lot at stake in the event. Besides the prize pool, teams...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Secret#Pubg Mobile#Pmpl#Pmgc#Groups Group#Axis#Lejund Group C#Rsg Al Ikhlas#Tabah Nsea Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Esports
Country
Singapore
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 11 End Date and Time

Season 10 of League of Legends has been full of amazing content. From starting the year with The Ruined King, Viego, wreaking havoc and joining the game. To the Rise of the Sentinels which saw Senna and Lucian taking down Viego and ending the Ruination with some friends. Now as the year comes to a close, many will be wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 11 end date?
Video GamesTwinfinite

Apex Legends Season 10 Arenas Flash Event Begins

Welcome to the second week of Season 10, Legends. Along with the new week, a surprise Apex Legends Flash Event concerning the Arenas mode has begun. Yes, there are absolutely rewards to be earned. The event promises another week starting next Tuesday with a new prize track but you can probably expect just about the same challenges/prizes.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to League of Legends patch 11.16

LATEST - Official LoL 11.16 Patch Notes Revealed. While the League of Legends development team released some early patch notes weeks before LoL 11.16's release date, Riot have come through to confirm the final changes that are going live on Wednesday. Read over all the finers details around LoL 11.16...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to log out of League of Legends

With internet cafés and public gaming becoming more common, knowing how to take your virtual identity with you when you leave a location is more important than ever. In the case of League of Legends, players spend countless hours and, in some cases, serious amounts of money to garner a collection of champions and skins that they want to take full advantage of regardless of where they’re playing from.
Video GamesTwinfinite

When Does the Splitgate Beta End? Full Game Release Date

Splitgate is the talk of the FPS town right now, blending the gunplay of the Halo series with the mind-bending portals from… Portal. If you’re looking for a game that feels like a classic arena shooter before classes, perks, and all that other malarkey came in, then Splitgate is well worth checking out. Of course, the version of the game currently out is the Splitgate Beta, and with the game seeing such a surge in popularity, many players are wondering when the Splitgate full game release date is, too. Here’s everything you need to know.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Cloud9 return to Worlds as final NA representatives with victory over TSM in LCS Championship

One year missing the League of Legends World Championship was all it took for Cloud9 to turn their luck around and get back to the stage that the organization knows very well. Cloud9 continue their lower bracket run with a 3-2 victory over their rivals, TSM. More importantly, they grasp the final spot to represent North America at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. By taking advantage of small errors from TSM, C9 proved that they did not want to repeat their fate last year and sit at home watching other teams compete at Worlds.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.17

League of Legends Patch 11.17 is knocking the jungle meta around with many changes to one of the strongest junglers right now, Viego. With Viego getting kicked out, here are the top five junglers for Patch 11.17. 5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.17. 1. Ekko. Ekko is...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Riot is finally nerfing Viego in League of Legends' 11.17 Update this week

What else does Riot Games have up their sleeve for 11.17?. League of Legends' next title update is on the horizon and there are a few things worth talking about. Viego is going to get nerfed - finally - and there's going to be some key changes to Lucian and Amumu. We've got everything you need to know about the update and when to expect it below.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

2021 EU Masters Summer main event: Scores, schedule, bracket

Europe’s best-emerging talents are fighting for the right to be called EU Masters in the highest-caliber League of Legends competition on the continent below the LEC. The tournament has been getting increased exposure over the last few years, especially after the depth of Europe’s talent has been showcased on the national and international stage to an unparalleled degree in 2021. Four of the five members of back-to-back LEC champions MAD Lions are EU Masters alumni in Kaiser, Carzzy, Humanoid, and Elyoya (Spring Rookie of the Split), as are Rogue’s Inspired (Summer Split MVP), Trymbi, and Larssen, and Summer Rookie of the Split and Fnatic top laner Adam. By extension, a majority (eight out of 15) of the players representing European teams at the 2021 World Championship were competing in EU Masters within the last six splits (Spring 2019).

Comments / 0

Community Policy