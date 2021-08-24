How to watch the PMPL MY/SG season 4: Format, teams, and more

Splitgate is the talk of the FPS town right now, blending the gunplay of the Halo series with the mind-bending portals from… Portal. If you’re looking for a game that feels like a classic arena shooter before classes, perks, and all that other malarkey came in, then Splitgate is well worth checking out. Of course, the version of the game currently out is the Splitgate Beta, and with the game seeing such a surge in popularity, many players are wondering when the Splitgate full game release date is, too. Here’s everything you need to know.