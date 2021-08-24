How to watch the PMPL MY/SG season 4: Format, teams, and more

Europe’s best-emerging talents are fighting for the right to be called EU Masters in the highest-caliber League of Legends competition on the continent below the LEC. The tournament has been getting increased exposure over the last few years, especially after the depth of Europe’s talent has been showcased on the national and international stage to an unparalleled degree in 2021. Four of the five members of back-to-back LEC champions MAD Lions are EU Masters alumni in Kaiser, Carzzy, Humanoid, and Elyoya (Spring Rookie of the Split), as are Rogue’s Inspired (Summer Split MVP), Trymbi, and Larssen, and Summer Rookie of the Split and Fnatic top laner Adam. By extension, a majority (eight out of 15) of the players representing European teams at the 2021 World Championship were competing in EU Masters within the last six splits (Spring 2019).
