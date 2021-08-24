QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll tell you how likely you are to give someone the ick

Technically Into The Gloss has its own beauty hotline, a Slack channel called ask-ITG. But before you feel left out (ask-ITG, like the plush blankets we received at Christmastime, is a Glossier employee exclusive), we’ve got a confession to make. Nine times out of 10, we’re just playing air traffic control. Recycling advice. Resting on our laurels. And maybe that sounds… bad? But the thing is, if someone’s wondering it, chances are we were too—and already asked a dermatologist, aesthetician, or chemist to explain it. Instead of answering each and every question, usually we just stamp a “There’s an ITG for that!” on it and add some relevant links. Way better explanations than we could provide in one or two sentences—plus, we get to our noon meetings on time, and our coworker gets a detailed answer they can save and return to.