Fond du Lac residents are being asked for feedback on how the city of Fond du Lac should use federal COVID relief money. The Federal Government, through the American Rescue Plan Act, has allocated $350 billion in direct funding to state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Fond du Lac will be deciding how its portion of the funding should be used and is asking residents, businesses and community organizations to provide feedback through an online survey. Residents, businesses and community organizations are asked to provide feedback through a survey. Survey responses will help guide the use of the funds to maximize the impact in the Fond du Lac community.