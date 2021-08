The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their preseason on Saturday with a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers. Following a perfect preseason, the Bills’ coaching staff and front office have some difficult decisions on their hands in terms of setting their 53-man roster. Buffalo entered the year with few starting jobs up for grabs and very limited depth spots. Buffalo’s big decisions may simply come down to how many players they keep at certain positions. With their deepest roster yet under Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, some talented players will be let go via trade or simply being released.