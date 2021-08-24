Cancel
Michigan State

911 caller jailed after alleged vehicle theft, fruit stand assault

Alpena News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA — A 911 caller who told police someone was shooting at him found himself behind bars after allegedly trying to rob a fruit stand, Michigan State Police reported. Police encountered Justin Wesley Cummings, 33, and Alexandria Marvel-Elizabeth Hoffmann, 33, both of Flat Rock, on Thursday after Cummings reported two SUVs were following him and his girlfriend and shooting at them as they drove on U.S.-23 South.

