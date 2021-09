My name is Grace Clark, I am so excited to announce my position to serve as your new DeWitt County Farm Bureau Manager, effective September 1. I grew up on a grain farm here in DeWitt County outside of Kenney, Ill. It is here where my passion for agriculture took root and has played an active role in my whole life. During my time in school, I remained active in clubs and organizations both academically and locally. I grew up spending my time in the show barn, traveling all over the state and nationally to show Shorthorn cattle competitively. Although my time in the show ring is beginning to dwindle away, I still am very active in the growth of our cattle operation.