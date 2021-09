DANVILLE, Va. — Lynn Street Market opened in Danville two years ago. On Monday, owners announced the fresh market would be closing its doors permanently on Tuesday, Aug. 31. “We sold it, and someone wanted to buy our lease,” said owner Steve DelGiorno. “The business really struggled the past year. As a team, it is time, and we gave it everything we had, a group of people who worked hard. We were there for two years. It was good timing.”