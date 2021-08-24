Cancel
Powder Springs, GA

Bounds, Annie

Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Mae Bounds, age 81, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Annie was born April 26, 1940 in Marietta, GA to Minnie Mae Miller Garrett and Floyd James Garrett. Annie is survived by her loving Children; daughter, Brenda (Marty) Gable of Powder Springs, Georgia; her son, Randall (Rhonda) Bounds of Palm Coast, Florida; her son, Russell Bounds of Lavonia, Georgia; her son Darron (Rose) Bounds of Danville, Georgia; and her daughter Rita Robbins of Cartersville, Georgia; her brothers Tony Garrett of GA, and Randy Garrett (Jeanie) of Powder Springs, Georgia; her sister, Judy Waits (Tommy) of Ocala, FL; her grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Patrick, Ashley, Ryan, Owen, Elise, Brandi and Justin; great-great grandchildren Sheridan, Nolan, Spirit, Anthony and another baby girl on the way. Annie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyndel B. Bounds. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Winkenhofer Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM, from the Chapel. Burial will take place at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Kennesaw, GA. www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Bounds family.

www.mdjonline.com

