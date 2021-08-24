Cancel
Suspect Wanted On Warrants In California, Including One For Murder, Is Shot And Killed By Amtrak Police At Union Station

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak police at Union Station shot and killed a man wanted on a murder warrant out of California late Tuesday. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the man died late Tuesday after being shot by officers late in the afternoon. Police said the man hopped on an Amtrak California Zephyr train and might have spent days carrying a gun on board with Amtrak passengers.

