Tallahassee, FL

Pillow Announces Brittney Scott as New Assistant and Promotes Russ Jackson to Associate Head Coach

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, Fla. | Head coach Shalon Pillow announces the addition of assistant coach Brittney Scott to the women's basketball program. "I'm so thankful to be able to add another member to our staff," said head coach Shalon Pillow. "Brittney brings high energy and ten years of high school and AAU coaching experience. She knows the game of basketball and has a passion for developing players on and off the court."

