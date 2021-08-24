Holloway, Shirley
Shirley Yates Holloway, age 84, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Dr. Gary Shultz officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.www.mdjonline.com
