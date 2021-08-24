Cancel
Marietta, GA

Kovach, Laurel

Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Laurel Ruth (Kurtzworth) Kovach passed away peacefully on August 19, 2021. Born September 19, 1950 in Elma, NY, Laurel graduated from Iroquois Central High School in 1968. She received her B.S. in Education from Kent State University, where she also met and married the love of her life, Eugene Frank Kovach, and formed lifelong bonds with many dear friends with whom she remained close. Following college graduation, Laurel and Gene moved south to Marietta, Georgia. Laurel taught elementary school for several years before stepping away to focus on raising her daughters and serving her beloved Marietta community. While the girls were young, Laurel's passion for volunteerism and her natural leadership abilities were the foundation for her many years of service to the Marietta City Schools PTA, Girls, Inc, the Cobb County Heart Ball, the Marietta Pilgrimage Tour, and East Cobb Parks. Laurel was also selected to participate in Leadership Cobb, where she met some of her very best friends. Later, Laurel's community involvement, creative talents, and heartfelt desire to care for others led to a second career in community marketing where she held leadership positions for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Atria Senior Living, and A Place for Mom. Laurel led her life with profound faith and belief in God. At St Joseph's Catholic Church, she taught catechism classes, served as a Eucharistic minister, and volunteered weekly at WellStar Kennestone Hospital delivering Holy Communion to the sick. Laurel's proudest community effort, the collaborative development of '10 Women of Hope', became a perfect culmination of her belief in the power of Hope and the importance of helping others. At the core of Laurel's heart was her profound love for her family and friends. She was a gracious hostess and warmly opened her home to all who visited. She developed close friendships with the ladies of her Hampton Place neighborhood and her tennis groups. She was particularly fond of hosting large Thanksgiving gatherings and circling everyone up to count their blessings. She loved fresh flowers and music, visiting the beach and walking Gracie, Dove dark chocolate, a well-written inspirational quote, and most of all, her five grandchildren. As their Mimi, she found her true calling and delighted in their joys. Laurel is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ruth Kurtzworth, along with her three brothers, Richard, Larry, and Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gene, her daughters, Kelly Good (Matthew), and Lindsey Jones (Stephen), her most beloved grandchildren, Lucy, Addison, Charlie, Porter, and Ivy, and numerous treasured cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta, GA on September 1, 2021 at 10am. A live stream will be available for out of town friends and family through St Joseph's (www.saintjosephcc.org). Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 10 Women of Hope.

www.mdjonline.com

