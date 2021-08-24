Cancel
Marietta, GA

Baker, John

Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn B. Baker was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on September 11, 1942, to Elsie Viverette Baker and James Alford Baker. He died on August 21, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia surrounded by his daughters. John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Linda Baker. He is survived by his daughters, Jill Baker, Jennifer Faatz, and Karen Davis; grandsons, Buddy Faatz II, Andrew Davis, James Faatz, and Riley Davis. John graduated from NC State University and enjoyed a long career as an Aerospace Engineer at Lockheed-Martin from where he retired. He loved his job and throughout the years was able to partner with NASA on the first space shuttle as well as traveling to assist in other aerospace projects around the world. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 27. Condolences may be conveyed on the Mayes Ward-Dobbins website. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take your loved ones out to eat and enjoy spending time together.

www.mdjonline.com

