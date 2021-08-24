Powers, Brenda
Brenda Joyce Powers age 79 of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Brenda was born April 30, 1942. She is survived by her mother Rachel Moss, brother David Moss, sister Diane Hemphill, son Rick Powers and daughter Karla Reneau Carl. She has 6 grandchildren and was an active member of Riverside Church of God for most of her life. She will truly be missed by her family and all who knew her. A funeral service will be held 2pm Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral Home (770) 435-4467.www.mdjonline.com
