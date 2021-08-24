Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Lang: ‘Keep your eye on the ball!’

Creston News Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was about ten years old, the circus came to town on the railroad and unloaded near downtown Cedar Rapids. My dad took us to see the parade. It was marvelous to behold. Wagon after wagon, loaded with animals and items for the side show. Equipment for rides and games, wagon loads of canvas for tents. The band and the calliope were playing. Many of the wagons were pulled by trucks or tractors, some by horses and a few were pulled by the elephants.

www.crestonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Cedar Rapids, IA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Europe#Paris#Carney#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy