Lang: ‘Keep your eye on the ball!’

When I was about ten years old, the circus came to town on the railroad and unloaded near downtown Cedar Rapids. My dad took us to see the parade. It was marvelous to behold. Wagon after wagon, loaded with animals and items for the side show. Equipment for rides and games, wagon loads of canvas for tents. The band and the calliope were playing. Many of the wagons were pulled by trucks or tractors, some by horses and a few were pulled by the elephants.